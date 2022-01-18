MAYNILA - Naniniwala ang National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) na hindi kasing lala ang epekto sa ekonomiya ng pagsasailalim sa Alert Level 3 sa Metro Manila at iba pang mga lugar.

Ayon kay NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon, ito ay kung ikukumpara sa mga nakaraang lockdowns na ipinatupad ng gobyerno kasunod ng pagtaas ng mga kaso ng COVID-19.

Matatandaang isinailalim ng IATF ang NCR at iba pang mga lugar sa bansa sa Alert Level 3 hanggang katapusan ng Enero para mapigilan ang pagtaas pa ng mga kaso ng COVID-19.

"What we are looking at right now is the fact that the alert level system is actually, is more of a balancing act with respect to the health and economic objectives and we have seen that indeed the numbers are much tamer, in terms of its impact versus what we had before the ECQ, the MECQ," sabi ni Edillon sa isang virtual press briefing.

Naniniwala ang opisyal na malaki ang naging papel ng mataas aniyang vaccination rate sa mga matataong lugar.

"Second, we have high vaccination rate in the metropolitan areas, namely your NCR and your plus areas and in the Visayas, in Cebu, in Davao. That is a very, very good protection for our kababayans," dagdag pa niya.

Sabi rin ni Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez na hindi na nakikita ng gobyerno na kinakailangan pa ng mga lockdown kahit pa tumataas ang mga kaso ng tinatamaan ng virus.

"As we can see, while the numbers have increased, if you look at the the number of the severe and critical cases, we have been saying that it is the parameter that we should look at...and the numbers did not increase, in fact they have decreased," sabi ni Lopez.

"What is important is the severe and critical are cases that can overwhelm the hospital and the health care infrastructure, and if that number does not increase then there less risk to overwhelm the health system, and with that we can be more or less assured there is less need of a lockdown," dagdag pa niya.

Samantala, ipinagmalaki rin ni Lopez na sa kabila ng COVID-19 pandemic, tumaas umano ang bilang ng mga Pilipinong nagkaroon ng trabaho sa bansa nitong 2021

"Based on the November 2021 labor force survey the country's employment rate reached its highest so far this pandemic period at 93.5 percent or equivalent to 45.5 million employed persons," paliwanag ng kalihim.

"An increase in 1.7 million employed was observed month on month between October to November which can be attributed to the easing of alert levels nationwide, particularly on the last quarter of 2021 when the celebrations during the holiday season boosted the economic activities that created jobs," dagdag niya.

Gayunman, aminado naman si Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III na marami rin ang mga Pilipinong umaalis pa rin ng Pilipinas dahil pa rin sa kakulangan ng trabaho sa bansa lalo na sa health care workers.

"Because of the lack of job openings, we are still seeing an exodus of our workers, especially with respect to our health care workers," ani Bello.

"The government effort now is towards creating job opportunities to prevent the exodus of our workers. Hopefully we will be able to do that through this NERS project that hope we will create 101 million from the private sector and another 200,000 job opportunities from the public sector," dagdag pa niya

Inaasahan aniya ng DOLE na sa plano na ito, makikinabang rin ang susunod na administrasyon.

TOURISM

Pagdating naman sa sektor ng tourismo, sinabi ni Tourism Usec. Woodrow Maquiling Jr. na patuloy na humahanap ng paraan ang kanilang kagawaran para makasabay ang sektor na pinakanaapektuhan ng COVID-19 pandemic.

Kabilang dito ang pagsa-subsidize ng RT-PCR testing para sa domestic tourists na bibista sa mga lugar na requirement pa rin ang testing.

Pinalakas din umano ng DOT ang pagbabakuna sa hanay ng tourism workers para sa kaligtasan rin ng sektor.

Sa ngayon bawal pa rin ang foreign tourists sa bansa, pero sabi ni Lopez posibleng mapag usapan na rin ito sa IATF sa oras na makita nilang mababa na ang banta ng hawahan ng COVID-19.

Kasalukuyang nakakaranas ng pagtaas sa COVID-19 cases ang bansa, sa kabila ng pinaniniwalaang community transmission ng omicron variant.

Nitong Martes, nakapagtala ang DOH ng higit 28,000 bagong COVID-19 cases.

