MAYNILA - Nakikita na rin ng Department of Health na tumataas ang bilang ng mga nagkakaroon ng COVID-19 sa lahat ng island groups ng Pilipinas.

Pero kung omicron ba ang dahilan ng pagtaas ay hindi pa lubusang masabi ng ahensiya.

"Meron din high risk case classification. Actually critical sa Region 2 and the rest are high risk na. Pag tinignan nating ngayon ang trends ng ibang rehiyon, nakikita natin 'yung steep increase in the number of cases dito rin sa ibang rehiyon. Hindi po natin puwedeng masabi definitely or with certainty that this is really omicron," ani DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"But based from our experience in NCR (National Capital Region) we are seeing the same trend in the other regions but of course this has to be proven by whole genome sequencing also," dagdag niya.

Ayon sa datos ng DOH, nasa 62.56 porsiyento na ang critical care utilization rate ng Bicol Region.

Nasa 59.42 porsiyento naman ang antas sa Cagayan Valley -- na pawang moderate risk.

Nasa 10 porsiyento naman ang severe na kaso habang 4 porsiyento ang critical cases, sa kabuuan.

Nasa 75 porsiyento ng mga kaso ay maituturing na mild o moderate.

Lumalabas na omicron variant na ang predominant variant sa Metro Manila, batay sa genome sequencing na isinagawa ng DOH.

Base dito, 97 porsiyento ng mga sample na nai-sequence noong ika-2 linggo ng Enero ay nakumpirmang omicron variant ang tumama.

Nahigitan na rin ng Metro Manila at nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon ang numerong naitala noong surge dahil sa pagkalat ng delta variant ng COVID-19, ayon sa DOH.

Sabi naman ng epidemiologist na si Dr. John Wong, may mga palatandaan pa rin na omicron variant ang kumakalat sa ngayon.

"If you look at the the rate of increases, from December 26 to present, the doubling rate is 2 eh. That’s the signature of omicron. In most countries around the world where omicron has been proven to be driving the surge, the doubling time is 2 days," ani Wong.

"The other evidence that we have is that even with a very large surge, exceeding that of the delta surge, our hospitalization and severe cases remain to be very low. That's consistent again with the hypothesis that omicron is driving this surge," dagdag niya.

Payo naman ng mga eksperto na paraan para makaiwas sa sakit ang pagpapabakuna.

"Regardless of what vaccine you get, either Astrazeneca, Janssen, Moderna or Pfizer BioNtech, your T-Cells can still recognize the omicron variant. Our T-Cells, nakikilala niya pa rin si omicron, nakikilala niya pa rin bilang COVID virus ito and it would still mount an immune response against omicron variant kaya ang ating mga vaccinated na mga kababayan they would still have mild symptoms," ani Dr. Mario Jiz ng vaccine expert panel.

Dahil dito, nagpapatuloy ang paghihikayat ng mga eksperto sa publiko na magpabakuna at mag-booster shot na lalo't lumalabas din sa datos na ang 18 sa mga lugar na naisasailalim ng Alert Level 3 ay hindi pa umaabot ng 40 porsiyento ang vaccination rate.