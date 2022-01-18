Alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa reacts as he attends his hearing at the Manila Regional Trial Court on Friday, April 6, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa should be transferred to a "more secure detention facility" after he reportedly tried to escape from his current jail, Justice Sec. Menardo Guevarra said on Tuesday.

In a post on Facebook, the National Bureau of Investigation earlier said two of their officers learned on Jan. 13 that Espinosa and two other detainees were planning to escape their detention facility through the hole of an exhaust fan at a ceiling.

Guevarra said that Espinosa's possible transfer still needs commitment orders from the courts where the inmate's cases are being tried.

"Ordinary, unbailed individuals awaiting completion of their trial are detained in facilities of the (Bureau of Jail Management and Penology)," the official told reporters.

"The courts will determine the appropriate BJMP facility, but we’ll recommend the most secure one. The same arrangement will be recommended for the other detainees who attempted to escape," Guevarra added.

A Department of Justice panel of prosecutors indicted Espinosa of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading back in August over his alleged illegal drug activities spanning various cities before he was arrested in 2016.

A Makati court eventually junked one of the government's cases against Espinosa for failing to prove with sufficient evidence his alleged conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading.

