Morgue workers transport a cadaver into the Baesa Crematorium in Quezon City on April 9, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN/File

MANILA - The coronavirus disease has become the third leading cause of death in the country in 2021, the Philippine Statistics Authority said, as the Philippines grapples with a new COVID surge driven by the omicron variant.

The Philippine Statistics Authority, in its report publicized on Monday, said 51,514 deaths due to confirmed (RT-PCR test) COVID-19 made up or 8.5 percent of the 604,329 deaths registered between January and October 2021. During the same period in 2020, COVID-19 made up 1.4 percent of registered deaths, landing it at rank 15.

Ischaemic heart diseases remain the country's leading cause of death, making up 110,332 or 18.3 percent of registered fatalities.

Cerebrovascular diseases was second leading cause of death with 58,880 or 9.7 percent of registered deaths.

Registered deaths due to probable COVID-19 meanwhile accounted for 23,771 or 3.9 percent of total deaths, making it the country's eighth leading cause of death.

Total COVID-19 deaths regardless of whether the virus was confirmed or probable would make up 75,285 or 12.4 percent of registered deaths, higher than the number of fatalities due to cerebrovascular diseases.

National Capital Region registered the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 with 18,044 or 24 percent of total COVID-19 deaths, PSA said.

The CALABARZON region meanwhile came in second with 16,630 fatalities, while Central Luzon was third with 14,252 deaths.

Within Metro Manila, Quezon City reported 3,955 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest in the region. The Cities of Manila and Pasig followed with 2,558 and 1,832 deaths respectively.

On Monday, the Health Department reported 37,070 new COVID-19 cases, the fourth highest single-day tally since the pandemic began. Twenty three new fatalities were also recorded, along with 33,940 new recoveries. The positivity remained at a high 46.0%, way above World Health Organization's benchmark of 5.