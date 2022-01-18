Former Sen. Bongbong Marcos speaks with the members of the press after filing his certificate of candidacy for the 2022 presidential election at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Oct. 6, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The Commission on Election's First Division has yet to release its decision on the disqualification cases against presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos over a 1995 tax evasion conviction.

Speaking to TeleRadyo, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said there was no information yet on when the decision would be released.

"Unfortunately, wala pa tayong info kung kailan lalabas 'yan. Ang expectation natin was yesterday, kaso nga naunahan tayo ng Second Division. So, waiting pa tayo dun sa First Division na decision," he said.

The petitioners urged Comelec to bar Marcos from running after he was convicted of non-payment and non-filing of tax returns from 1982 up to 1985.

Jimenez said the release of the decision was delayed after some Comelec staff caught COVID-19.

"Meron pong staff na tinamaan ng COVID and because of that, dahil close contact naman 'yan lahat, marami ang napipilitang mag-isolate at mag-quarantine for a while. But the commissioners themselves, wala naman po tayong may COVID," he said.

Jimenez assured the public that the decision would be promulgated at the soonest possible time.

"Hopefully hindi naman [tatagal] dahil nagte-telework naman tayo. Hindi naman nakakahawa ang Zoom," he said.

Meanwhile, the camp of Marcos said they were "confidently positive" the disqualification cases against the presidential bet would be struck down.

"We have remained confident and positive with our legal arguments. With all humility, kaya nga kami confidently positive simply because nakita nga namin na wala talagang basehan 'yung kaso," lawyer Vic Rodriguez told TeleRadyo.

This comes after the poll body's Second Division junked a petition which sought to nullify Marcos' certificate of candidacy.

Rodriguez maintained they were "nuisance petitions".

"Sinabi ng Comelec Second Division unanimously na walang false material misrepresentation si presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos na ginawa nung siya ay nag-file at nagsumite ng kaniyang certificate of candidacy last Oct. 5 of 2021," he said.