Classes suspended in Central Visayas cities due to COVID-19

The Department of Education in Central Visayas said on Tuesday that cities in the region have suspended their classes due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

These are Cebu City, Talisay City, and Carcar City in Cebu. Bais City in Negros Oriental also asked for a health break.

DepEd Region 7 director Salustiano Jimenez said that the local chief executives and the division superintendent coordinated with them for the suspension.

The following is the suspension period:

Cebu City - Jan. 17 to 30

Talisay City - Jan. 19 to 28

Carcar City - Jan. 24 to 31

Bais City - Jan. 16 to 31

“If the suspension is not more than two weeks but still within the allowable required number of school days in a school year, it is fine. But if it goes beyond, the division shall prepare a scheme to either extend the year-end or makeup classes,” said Jimenez.

Most of the schools affected in these areas have been adapting to the modular and blended type of learning, he said.

Jimenez disclosed that 3 teachers, 5 non-teaching personnel, and a student contracted COVID-19 in the region, as of Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, 2,000 students, and faculty and school staff members have recovered from the virus.

The health department (DOH) meanwhile confirmed 22 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant in the region.

On Monday, DOH data showed that Central Visayas was logged 1,101 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total number of infections to 6,686.

— Report from Annie Perez

