Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad near 13,600

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 13,591 on Monday as 48 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA also reported 55 new recoveries and 6 new fatalities among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,968, as 8,682 of those infected have recovered, while 941 have died.

18 January 2021



Today, the DFA reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 55 new recoveries, and 6 new fatalities among Filipinos abroad. To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos remains at 84. (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/FEaAXLvV5Q — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) January 18, 2021

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 764 in the Asia Pacific, 593 in Europe, 2,530 in the Middle East and Africa, and 81 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 502,736 people. The tally includes 9,909 deaths, 465,988 recoveries, and 26,839 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that almost 95.1 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest number of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

The variant was detected in the Philippines last week.

Over 2 million people have died while more than 52.3 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

