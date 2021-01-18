Senate hearing did not lead to lower Sinovac prices, says vaccine czar

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippine government did not drop the price of Sinovac vaccines following a Senate hearing, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said Monday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque revealed on Sunday, 2 days after a Senate hearing, that Sinovac vaccines may cost around P650.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson said in a tweet, if it's true that the price was dropped from P1,847, then "the Senate has probably done our share to save our people billions of pesos in the country’s vaccination program."

Social media users can also "pat themselves on the back" for this, he said.

"Masyado namang nang-aangkin ng accomplishment 'yung ano. Hindi naman ganun. Kahit wala pa 'yung Senate hearing, ang price ay ganun talaga. Sinabi nga namin kay Sec. Roque na hindi tataas ng P700," Galvez told ANC's Headstart.

"To [set] the records straight, before the Senate hearing, tapos na 'yung term sheet. Ang price talaga, sinasabi namin in between Indian price and Indonesian price kasi yun ang realistic," he said.

Galvez said news reports that the Sinovac vaccines are priced at $36 or $76.5 were "very erroneous."

He also said it's impossible for any country to have gotten it at $5, unless done through the COVAX initiative, which can subsidize the vaccine price for orders over and above the 20 percent of the nation's population.

He also maintained that government is bound by confidentiality agreements with the pharmaceutical companies, that's why he could not disclose the exact prices during the Senate hearing.

Government will disclose the price of the vaccines it procured after negotiations are done, according to Secretary Vince Dizon, testing czar and deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force against COVID-19.

"What we can assure the public is negotiations are ongoing and when these negotiations are concluded, the issues such as price and volume will be disclosed to the general public," he told Headstart in a separate interview.

"Secretary Roque did not reveal the definite price because negotiations are still ongoing. What Secretary Roque gave was an indicative range."

Government will prioritize in its rollout the frontliners, followed by the vulnerable and the indigent, Dizon said.

"Essential workers are part of that clear prioritization schedule because it’s critical we open up the econ as fast as we can in the safest way possible," he added.