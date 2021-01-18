Palace welcomes Biden plan to legalize 11 million illegal immigrants in US

US President-elect Joe Biden arrives to introduce key members of his White House science team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US Jan. 16, 2021. Kevin Lamarque, Reuters

MANILA - Malacañang on Monday welcomed US President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to legalize at least 11 million illegal immigrants in the United States, saying that the plan will benefit many Filipinos there.

Biden will propose a law to legalize the group's stay in the United States, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

“At siyempre po, may mga Pilipinong mabibenepisyo sa batas na iyan,” he told reporters in an online briefing.

(And of course, there will be Filipinos who will benefit from that law.)

He also said the Philippines does not expect a change in the relations between Manila and Washington after Democrat Biden relieves Republican Donald Trump this week.

“Pagdating po sa panlabas na relasyon, may continuity naman po ang Estados Unidos,” Roque said.

(When it comes to foreign ties, the US has continuity.)

He refused to comment on an assumption that the Duterte administration would lose an ally as Trump, who has voiced support for Duterte's anti-narcotics drive, steps down.

“Wala po kaming comment, diyan, walang basehan iyan. Ang mayroon po tayo ay mainit at malapit na relasyon sa bansang Estados Unidos,” Roque said.

(We have no comment there, that has no basis. What we have is a warm and close relationship with the United States.)