Palace: 'New normal' areas 'approved in principle'

A man wearing a face mask and a face shield as protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) passes by a mural dedicated to frontline workers, in Manila, Jan. 11, 2021. Lisa Marie David, Reuters/File

MANILA — An inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response has "approved in principle" a "new normal" quarantine level for areas which have had no transmission of the respiratory disease for a while, Malacañang said on Monday.

"Sa gayon po magkaroon tayo ng pag-asa talagang may katapusan itong COVID-19 pandemic na ito dahil although wala pang bakuna, may mga lugar nang walang transmission," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

(This way, we will have hope that this COVID-19 pandemic has an end, because although there is no vaccine yet, there are areas with no transmission.)

Asked if there will be new normal areas in February, Roque told reporters, "Idi-discuss po 'yan, but it has been approved in principle po talaga na magkakaroon na deklarasyon ng new normal areas."

(That will be discussed, but it has been approved in principle that there will be a declaration of new normal areas.)

Authorities are drawing up guidelines for these places, he said.

"Kasi baka naman magkaroon ng new normal, bigla silang magkaroon ng rock concert. Iyon po ang lilinawin natin," said the official.

(Because if there is a new normal, they might suddenly have a rock concert. We will clarify that.)