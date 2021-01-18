Medical societies looking into long-term effects of COVID-19 among PH patients — DOH

MANILA — Medical societies are looking into so-called long-haul effects of COVID-19 on patients in the country, the Department of Health said on Monday.

Citing "anecdotal reports", Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual briefing, “Meron silang long-term headache apparently. Yung iba nagsasabi, para lagi silang pagod na pagod. Yung iba nagsasabi, may pain sila in this part of the body after having it for so long already.”

(They have long-term headache apparently. Others are saying they feel very tired. Some say they have pain in this part of the body after having it for so long already.)

“These are all purely anecdotal. Pero pinag-aaralan na po ng mga specific (medical) societies dito sa country ito pong mga long-haul (effects) ng COVID na ito. We will provide information 'pag may resulta,” she added.

(These are all purely anecdotal. But our specific societies in the country are also studying this long-haul effects of COVID. We will provide information once there are results.)

A study on the 6-month consequences of COVID-19 in patients was published by medical journal Lancet on Jan. 8, detailing how “COVID-19 survivors were mainly troubled with fatigue or muscle weakness, sleep difficulties, and anxiety or depression.”

The study was done in Wuhan, China, where COVID-19 is believed to have first originated in late 2019.

“Patients who were more severely ill during their hospital stay had more severe impaired pulmonary diffusion capacities and abnormal chest imaging manifestations, and are the main target population for intervention of long-term recovery,” the study said.

The Philippines’ cumulative total of COVID-19 cases reached 500,577 on Sunday, including 24,691 active infections, 465,991 recoveries and 9,895 fatalities.

