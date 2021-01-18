Drilon: Postpone charter change talks until June 2022

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon raises questions during a Senate committee hearing on November 19, 2019. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/file

MANILA – Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Monday suggested delaying deliberations on charter change until June 2022, arguing that the country is facing other problems that needed to be addressed.

“Given all the problems that we have – pandemic, budget deficit, lack of revenues – would we have enough time to prioritize all these problems? Sa akin, dapat unahin ang ibang problema (for me we should address first the other problems) where the attention is immediately needed,” Drilon said in an interview.

“Dapat ba ngayon? Hindi ba pwedeng ipagpaliban until June of next year?” he added.

(Should we be deliberating about that now? Can’t we defer that until June of next year?)

The House of Representatives is set to resume its hearings on the proposed charter amendments.

The move seeks to amend provisions in the Constitution that prevent foreign ownership of land and businesses in the country.

The proposed easing of restrictions is also sought on the ownership and management of mass media, public utility, educational institutions, investments, and capital to foreign investors.

But Drilon said there are already bills that can address the restrictive provisions, citing the Public Service Act and the Retail Trade Liberalization Act.

The Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises bill, meanwhile, is pending bicameral approval, Drilon noted.

Drilon added that there are “a lot of factors” preventing the country from attracting direct foreign investments.

“For instance, our rule of law regime and our peace order issues. As of now, by legislation, the so-called economic provisions can be liberalized,” he said.