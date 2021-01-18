DOH says COVID-19 vaccine prices remain confidential as negotiations ongoing

A woman is vaccinated against the novel coronavirus Covid-19 in Papeete, French Polynesia, on January 12, 2021. - Politicians, doctors and people over the age of 75 volunteered to be vaccinated, a dozen people are vaccinated per day since January 11. Suliane Favennec, AFP

MANILA — Coronavirus vaccine prices remain confidential while negotiations are ongoing, the Department of Health on Monday said, as the public sought explanations on the government's vaccine preferences.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing that an earlier issued pricelist, which was shared with legislators, was based on market prices posted by the manufacturers and it was only used to estimate the budget for vaccine procurement.

“Ang tagal na ng panahon na lumipas and we are already undertaking specific negotiations with different manufacturers. May mga negotiated prices na lumalabas,” she said.

(That has been a long time ago and we are already undertaking specific negotiations with different manufacturers. There are already negotiated prices.)

This as netizens questioned the government’s seeming preference for Sinovac, which is supposed to be more expensive than Pfizer. Pfizer’s vaccine, which is the first to get emergency use authorization from the Philippines, is supposed to be cheaper, according to the list released by Senator Sonny Angara in December, although Pfizer requires ultra low freezers for its vaccines.

READ: https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/12/10/20/which-covid-19-vaccine-is-most-cost-friendly-for-ph-government

LOOK: Estimated number of COVID-19 vaccine recipients next year based on P82.5B vaccine fund under 2021 budget (Data from Sen. Sonny Angara’s office) pic.twitter.com/Ry5za8cHhQ — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) December 9, 2020

The government has since declined to share the prices of vaccines, stating that the information is covered by the confidentiality data agreement (CDA).

In a separate written statement, the DOH meanwhile urged the public "to trust and respect the process that the country, through vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, is undertaking to ensure that Filipinos are afforded the best vaccines at the most ideal prices.”