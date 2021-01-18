Cebu City expands contact tracing due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Members of the Philippine National Police Regional Office 6 arrive in Cebu City to augment troops as part of the government's COVID-19 response in Region 7 on June 20, 2020. The team will be part of the crisis response team which will enforce the enhanced community quarantine guidelines. Annie Fe Perez/file

MANILA - Cebu City has expanded its contact tracing to the second degree after it recorded some 500 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, its mayor said Monday.

Ninety-percent of virus patients are asymptomatic and placed in barangay quarantine facilities, said Mayor Edgardo Labella.

The city's public and private hospitals have a 17 percent and 26 percent occupancy rate, respectively, he added.

"We are now undertaking a massive 2nd degree contact tracing pero awa naman ng Diyos di pa naman tayo dito na-overwhelm," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We are now undertaking a massive 2nd degree contact tracing but thank God we are not yet overwhelmed with cases.)

"Nakita natin na tumataaas talaga in the last 5 days after the holidays lalo na itong nagkaroon tayo ng Misa de Gallo atsaka itong sa (Pista ng) Sto Niño."

(We saw that cases increased in the last 5 days after the holidays, especially after we held Christmas Eve mass and the Feast of Sto. Niño.)

The city government sees no need yet to enforce a stricter community quarantine, Labella said.

"At this point we don’t find it necessary and I think the number of cases hindi pa naman talaga would justify na ibalik natin sa GCQ (general community quarantine). We can still contain this and we have the facilities to respond to this," he said.

(At this point we don’t find it necessary and I think the number of cases would not yet justify going back to GCQ.)

The city last year became a virus epicenter and underwent strict lockdown for several months.