5 respondents sa Dacera case nagsumite ng resulta ng drug test

Ilan sa respondents sa Christine Dacera case noong Enero 13, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MAYNILA – Limang respondents sa kontrobersiyal na Christine Dacera case ang nagsumite ng negatibong resulta ng drug test para umano patunayang walang droga noong matagpuang patay ang flight attendant noong Enero 1.

Ang mga nagpasa ng drug test ay sina Clark Rapinan, Rommel Galido, Valentine Rosales, Gregorio De Guzman, at JP Dela Serna.

Kasabay nito, pumunta sila sa Makati City Prosecutor's Office para maghain ng supplemental motion upang ipa-subpoena ang mga resulta ng iba't ibang pagsusuri na ginawa ng Philippine National Police (PNP).

Ayon sa kanilang abogado na si Mike Santiago, importante na mailabas na ng PNP ang mga resulta ng mga laboratory test para mapabilis ang resolusyon ng kaso.

"Included in the motion are the results of the drug test on test on the respondents... We also... request for the issuance of a subpoena to compel the PNP to release or to submit the results of the laboratory examination, DNA examination, histopathological examination conducted on relative to this case. We expect this to help in the early resolution of this case," ani Santiago.

Dumating din ang kinatawan ng pamilya Dacera pero tumangging magbigay ng pahayag.

–Mula sa ulat ni Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC