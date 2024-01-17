Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, delivers a speech during the opening of the Second Regular Session of the 19th Congress Monday, July 24, 2023. Bibo Nueva España, Senate PRIB/File.

MANILA -- Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri has vowed to step down from the Senate Presidency if proposals to amend the political provisions in the 1987 Constitution hurdles the upper chamber of Congress.

He issued the statement Wednesday night as he assured the public that the Senate will only propose changes in the charter’s economic provisions, to help the country attract more investors.

"Rest assure you, wala po tayong political amendments… It will be my political head at stake," Zubiri told the media on the sidelines of the ceremonial opening of the Pasig River Urban Development showcase area.

"At least sa amin sa Senado hindi namin ipapasingit ‘yan. If there will be a move like that, then I will resign as Senate President. It’s as simple as that. We guarantee, it’s only simple economic amendments, economic provisions, and para gumanda ang bansa at hindi para sa kapakanan ng iilang tao, lalu na sa mga pulitiko," he added.

“Let’s say the (lower) house passes political amendments, hindi kami papayag. So stalemate. The President said in our meeting last week that very simple, let the Senate take the lead and adopt the Senate version. Very clear ‘yun. We had several witnesses, and the Speaker agreed,” he added.

Zubiri on Monday filed Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, which seeks to introduce amendments in the charter provisions on the operation of public utilities, education services, and players in the advertising industry.

"Gumawa na kami ng batas eh. Mayroon na kaming panukala. Itong what you call Public Service Act. ‘Yan ang nagbubukas na sana ng 100% ownership sa telecommunications, sa airports, seaports, ‘yung mga highways, tollways," he explained.

"Ang problema, kinwestyon po ito sa Supreme Court… at nakabinbin siya sa Supreme Court… Baka sabihin ng Supreme Court ‘yan ay unconstitutional, paano naman ang mga investors? Aalis ulit dito sa ating bansa. Pupunta ng Vietnam ‘yun, Thailand, Indonesia, kawawa naman ang Pilipinas," he added.

"Ang gawing konstitusyonal ang mga probisyon ng Public Services Act, pero hanggang doon lang, that is my commitment. That is the commitment of the Senate."

“Ipinagbabawal namin ‘yung ownership of land sa mga dayuhan. Ayaw namin yun... Kasi kung hindi, baka lahat itong building na nakita n’yo dyan, pagma-may-ari na ng Tsina ‘yan,” Zubiri also said.

Under Article XVII of the 1987 Constitution, the Congress, upon a vote of three-fourths of all its members, may propose revisions to the charter.

Amendments to the Constitution may also be proposed through people’s initiative, upon a petition of at least 12% of the total number of registered voters and at least 3% of each district’s voters. But they shall only be valid when ratified by a majority of the votes cast in a plebiscite.

Zubiri said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. “does not support” the campaign for people’s initiative to petition a joint voting of the two houses of Congress on proposed Constitutional amendments.

If it succeeds, the House of Representatives with over 300 members could overwhelm the vote of the Senate with only 24 members. The Senate President urged the public to “listen to the President”.

"'Yung people’s initiative, hindi po natin alam ano ang pag-uusapan nila d’yan. Kasi ‘pag na-kapon po ang Senado, pwede nilang buksan pati ‘yung pagpalit ng sistema ng gobyerno. Hindi maganda ‘yun," said Zubiri. "Dapat alam ng taumbayan ‘yun."

"Pag kami nakapon, wala kaming boto, wala kaming saysay, pwede nilang palitan ang form of government, pwedeng palitan lahat. Talagang magagalit ang taumbayan. Hindi maganda ‘yun. Kaya pati sinabi ng Presidente, hindi siya sang-ayon diyan," he added.

"Napaka-divisive itong PI na ito. Kaya making po tayo sa ating Pangulo. Makinig po tayo sa Senado. Mas maganda specific ang amendments, economic provisions lang, at tatlo lang ang proposal namin."

RELATED VIDEO