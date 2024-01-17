Transport caravan blocked from reaching Mendiola

Traffic is stalled on Quezon Avenue near Welcome Rotonda between Quezon City and Manila as the jeepney drivers' protest is blocked by police from proceeding to Mendiola on January 16, 2024. The jeepney drivers held their program at the rotonda, as they continue to oppose the impending phaseout of jeepneys under the government's modernization program. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



A protest caravan led by transport groups Manibela and PISTON hit a snag on Tuesday as authorities prevented protesters from marching all the way to Mendiola in Manila.

From the University of the Philippines Diliman campus in Quezon City, the demonstrators were supposed to travel to Welcome Rotonda via Commonwealth Avenue and Quezon Avenue and then march to the historic protest site in Manila.

Watch more News on iWantTFC



But police officers blocked their way before even reaching the Welcome Rotonda.

According to the police, the protest organizers failed to secure a permit.

But for Manibela Chairman Mar Valbuena, the incident is proof of harassment against jeepney operators and drivers who refused to consolidate as part of the government’s Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization program.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Panggigipit itong pakiramdam na ‘to. Alam namin napag-utusan lang sila ng nakatataas sa kanila,” said Valbuena.

“Kami po ay hindi nanggigipit. Unang-una, ang tinitignan natin dito ay wala silang permit. Kung gusto nila talagang magdaos na matiwasay na rally, meron naman po tayong freedom park. Ang Mendiola po kasi ay hindi po 'yun freedom park,” countered Police Captain Rolly Mangusib of the Manila Police District.

Valbuena and PISTON National President Mody Floranda tried to negotiate with the police, but in the end, they were only allowed up to España Boulevard.

Jeepney driver Rey Banday expressed his dismay over the blockade, saying he had wanted to get as close to the Malacañang Palace as possible.

“Masama sa loob kasi dapat talaga sa Mendiola para mas malapit sa Malacañang, mas marinig sana ng President (Ferdinand Marcos Jr.),” he said.

Left with no choice, protesters resorted to holding the culminating program of their rally in España.

Authorities had given them an hour to conduct their program but it took about six hours before protesters finally dispersed, resulting in heavy traffic along Quezon Avenue to España especially during the rush hours.

This forced some commuters to just walk to work earlier in the day or walk home from work.

