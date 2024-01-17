Solons flag int'l coffee shop, online stores for 'limiting' senior, PWD discount

Participants navigate an unpaved road as advocates for inclusive mobility conduct an accessibility walkthrough with local officials and community organizers in Brgy. Milagrosa in Quezon City on July 24, 2022, in line with the observance of the 44th National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation Week. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The local licensee of coffee shop chain Starbucks apologized Wednesday for what it claimed was the erroneous signage that limited the grant of senior citizen, person with disability (PWD) and other government-mandated discounts to just one food item and one beverage per visit.

Angela Cole, operations director of Starbucks Philippines, faced a joint hearing of the House Committees on Ways and Means and Senior Citizens and Persons with a Disabilities, where lawmakers confronted her with a sample of the signage.

"We fully acknowledge the error in the signage," Cole told lawmakers.

"We remain steadfast in extending privileges as intended. Allow me to share to be assured with everyone here, Starbucks has always, has always and will continue to extend full discount privileges to the senior citizen for their personal use and enjoyment of our honored and valued senior citizen and PWD customers," she added.

Cole said the signage "was not properly worded."

"We are taking full accountability and acknowledge the mistake and we are really disappointed at the confusion that we had caused because of the erroneous signage," she said.

She told lawmakers that the signage was immediately removed and the guideline was never followed.

House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro called out Starbucks for even having the signage.

"Bakit niyo naman ginawa yun, anong rationale naglagay kayo ng ganiyan? Di pwede sabihin niyo lang tatanggalin namin yan," Castro said.

"Actually ang mahal mahal nga talaga ng kape niyo, tapos yung ating senior citizen ayaw niyo pa bigyan ng discount?" she added.

Cole said it was meant to be a response to their employees.

ONLINE PLATFORMS

Meanwhile, Ways and Means committee chair Rep. Joey Salceda also lamented the absence of a mechanism for the discounts to be availed online in some shopping platforms, an observation shared by Bulacan Rep. Salvador Pleyto.

"Bakit po 'pag online booking wala pong option ang application ng senior citizen at PWD discount? Kung sakali po na nag-online booking at di applied, maaari po ba ma-claim ang discount in person?" Pleyto asked.

Pleyto also flagged establishments that supposedly cited ongoing promos for not granting the discounts. Lawyer and advocate Romulo Macalintal also pointed out the same.

However, Salceda pointed to a flawed law.

"Problema we wrote it differently. We need remedial measure," he said.

The House hearing was called to address gaps in the implementation of the discounts.