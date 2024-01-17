MECO hands over rice donated by Taiwan to DSWD

The Manila Economic And Cultural Office hands over to DSWD 1,000 metric tonnes of rice donated by Taiwan government. Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Manila Economic And Cultural Office (MECO) has officially turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), 1,000 metric tonnes of rice donated by Taiwan Economic And Cultural Office (TECO).

MECO Chairman Silvestre Bello III led the turnover ceremony Wednesday at the National Food Authority (NFA) warehouse in Valenzuela City.

The donations were received by DSWD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group Diana Rose Cajipe.

Cajipe said the donation will be used not just for the agency’s disaster response but for their hunger intervention programs.

“The donation from MECO, we are very grateful na we have identified, DSWD. Definitely ito pong bigas that was donated to us will not only be used for sa disaster but giving of these to those na nangangailangan particularly to relieve hunger. And mga beneficiaries that would definitely na makinabang dito sa bigas, because rice is one of the goods that is needed right now and very timely po ang donation ng MECO ng rice to the DSWD,” Cajipe said.

Cajipe added they will repack the rice to be included in the family food packs that is being used especially during emergency situations such as occurrence of natural calamities like typhoons and earthquakes.

Chairman Bello said the 30 kilogram bags arrived in the country December 22 and 29 last year. He said this is part of the 2,000 metric tonnes of rice donation from TECO to MECO.

Bello hopes the remaining 1,000 metric tonnes of rice will be delivered soon to the Philippines.

“Hopefully as soon as we get the feedback on the manner of disposition eh darating naman yung balance of 1000 metric tonnes,” Bello added.

“Part of our usual trade and business relation with Taiwan. Alam niyo naman ang Taiwan so prosperous that they want to share their prosperity sa mga Asian countries lalot ang pinakamalapit na bansa sakanila and that is the Philippines,” Bello added.