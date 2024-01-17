LTO readies facilities amid extensive drive vs colorum vehicles

Traffic is stalled on Quezon Avenue near the Welcome Rotonda between Quezon City and Manila as the jeepney drivers' protest is blocked by police from proceeding to Mendiola on January 16, 2024. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Land Transportation Office (LTO) said on Wednesday it would expand and open new impounding facilities as it intensifies apprehensions of colorum vehicles, including private cars as well as unconsolidated jeepneys which will be deemed colorum by Feb. 1.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II clarified that is not to zero in on unconsolidated jeepneys, but also on all unregistered public and private vehicles in the country.

Mendoza said that unconsolidated PUJs does not automatically mean unregistered, but they could still be apprehended for being colorum.

"Tuloy-tuloy po 'yung programa ng LTO. Last year pa po 'to, 'yung unregistered motor vehicles, and we have to apply equally to all," Mendoza said.

"We will implement the law as worded, kung hindi kami naman po ang mababalikan bakit sila hindi hinuhuli, bakit 'yung iba ay hinuhuli naman namin," he added. "Kung wala na siyang prangkisa, colorum na siya…not as unregistered, hindi lang multa yun, merong criminal liability yan."

"We filed criminal cases against colorum operators at ang multa P3 million po 'yan, so impounded po 'yan," Mendoza said.

According to Mendoza, they plan to open new impounding areas in the provinces to accommodate more vehicles.

“Meron tayong bubuksan na impounding area sa Carmona (Cavite), meron tayong bubuksan na dalawang ektaryang impounding area dito sa MOA [Mall of Asia] area. Meron tayong bubuksan na impounding area dito sa Lipa (Batangas) San Pablo at San Pedro (Laguna). Tingin namin, sapat na yun…sana hindi mapuno sana mag-rehistro na lang po ng sasakyan. Yung mga nagrereklamo sa modernization, subukan lang nila, wala namang mawawala kung subukan nila,” Mendoza added.

-- DOTR STILL OPEN FOR DIALOGUE --

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, meanwhile, clarified that although the deadline for the PUV consolidation ended on December 31, 2023, they are still open to talk to transport groups like PISTON and MANIBELA.

"Yung protesta at karapatan ng bawat mamamayan, kailangang ipahiwatig nila yung kanilang damdamin," Bautista said.

"Pero kami dito sa DOTr ay sinasabi pa rin namin na bukas yung aming opisina para makipag-usap sa kanila," he stressed. "'Yan po ang palaging posisyon ng Department of Transportation, hindi ibig sabihin na nagkaroon na tayo ng deadline ay hanggang doon na lang."

"Pag-usapan natin yung mga solusyon dun sa problema o issues na dapat i-address ng gobyerno."

According to LTFRB-NCR Director Atty. Zona Tamayo 42,000 were given franchises but in 2023 only 22,284 have registered with the LTO.

But majority of those LTO-registered PUJs in Metro Manila have already consolidated.

“Dito sa 22,284 na nagparehistro, 21, 655 or 97.18 percent po ang nag-consolidate na so masasabi ho natin, base sa datos sa NCR na halos lahat ho 97% na ang mga nagparehistrong jeepney noong 2023 ay pumailalim at nag-consolidate na po,” Tamayo added.

But Tamayo admitted that there are routes in Metro Manila that are zero percentage in terms of PUV consolidation.

“We will not deny that fact that there are routes in Metro Manila with zero percentage in terms of consolidation, but when we mapped out these routes for the whole of Metro Manila, nakita ho natin na meron at merong sasalo na public transport doon sa mga rota na walang nag-consolidate,” according to Tamayo.

According to Tamayo, there are other modes of public transportation to accommodate commuters like the MRT, LRT and public utility buses.

Office for Transportation Cooperatives Chairman Andy Ortega, meanwhile, assured that there are cooperatives and corporation willing to help jeepney drivers affected by the unconsolidation.

“Hindi natin masasabi kung lahat ay matatanggap ng mga cooperative or even korporasyon but malaking tulong po ‘to because nakikita ko the interest of these groups to help because at the end of the day, kapitbahay lang naman po nila yan, kamag-anak at kaibigan. So magtutulungan po dito ang mga jeepney drivers with the cooperatives and corporations,” Ortega said.

