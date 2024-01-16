Lone bettor wins P640-million 6/49 Super Lotto jackpot

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A lone bettor from Manila has won the 6/49 Super Lotto jackpot prize worth P640,654,817.60 this Tuesday.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said the winning bettor got the combination of 26-33-14-48-06-42

"One winner, sa Manila ang outlet niya," PCSO General Manager Mel Robles said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"As far na inabutan ko, ito 'yung pinamakamataas, P640 million. Ito rin ang pinakamataas na sale namin for the day, P265 milion."

Robles said the winner will bet P512 million after paying more than P100 million in tax. The winner will have 1 year to redeem the jackpot.

He noted that one winning bettor from Quezon City has yet to claim a P300 million prize.

There were no winners for the 6/42 Lotto draw with a jackpot prize of P16,483,126.00, and the 6/58 Ultra Lotto with jackpot prize of P49,500,000.00.

The agency conducts the game every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 9 PM, along with other jackpot-bearing and digit games.

Watch more News on iWantTFC



