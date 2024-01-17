Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) manually process their members’ transactions at PhilHealth National Capital Region Central Branch in Quezon City on Tuesday, September 28. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Ted Herbosa on Wednesday said he would want to suspend the implementation of the 5-percent premium hike on contributions to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

Herbosa said the health insurer “has enough money to continue giving benefits.”

"It will not be hurt by delaying the increase in premium. I need to see good actuarial. You need to have science-based policy. Hindi yung whim na itataas mo lang," Herbosa said.

"There are other things supporting healthcare. MAIP (Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients) is one of them, I was given an additional P40 billion. You have to look at the big picture, not only PhilHealth," he added.

Herbosa said his position on the premium hike suspension had been forwarded to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

The same subject will be tackled in Philhealth’s board meeting scheduled later Wednesday.

Republic Act 11223 or the Universal Healthcare Law stipulates that beginning 2020, PhilHealth contributions will increase by .5 percent. This was implemented until 2022 which saw premiums grow to 4 percent.

However, by the end of the year, the Office of the President released a memorandum directing the suspension of another premium hike for 2023. The memo cited “socioeconomic challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The directive ensured that PhilHealth premiums for 2023 was pegged at 4 percent.

But on January 1 this year, Herbosa said that the hike resumed, this time at 5 percent, in accordance with the UHC law.

“Ngayon, alam ko implemented na ng PhilHealth as of January 1 yung 2024 rate, which is 5 percent increase. Medyo malaki siya, parang lalabas P1,300. Noong sinuspend siya, wala namang nawala sa benepisyo. Nabigay pa din at increased pa nga eh.”

In a text message to the media, PhilHealth president and CEO Emmanuel Ledesma said the insurer was “just following the UHC law.”

“In case PBBM directs us to suspend, no problem po. We shall comply immediately,” he said.

PRIVATE HOSPITALS NOT AFFECTED

For the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAPi), the suspension merely means delaying the additional contribution that the public will have to shell out.

“Very temporary ang suspending. That is stated in the law so you cannot avoid it unless you repeal or change the law. Ang pinakamaganda i-amend nila ito, wag na tayo magbayad,” said Dr. Jose Rene De Grano, president of the PHAPi.

The DOH said PhilHealth stands to earn an additional P17 billion from the 5 percent premiums. But it also reiterates that it has enough money.

“Umabot na po ng P400 billion yung investments nila. They can still get some of that investment and continue to subsidize,” Herbosa said.

De Grano said negotiations between PhilHealth and private hospitals on outstanding debts amounting to an estimated P10 billion were ongoing.

“They have promised to go back sa pagkakautang before. Yung current accounts, nagbabayad naman sila past 3 to 4 months. Still there are mga receivables ang mga hospitals especially yung mga utang noon pa,” De Grano said.