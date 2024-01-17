Rose Camilon, mother of missing beauty pageant contestant Catherine Camilon, attended the continuation of the preliminary investigation into her daughter's disappearance. Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News

BATANGAS CITY — The mother of missing beauty pageant contestant Catherine Camilon on Wednesday dared the primary suspects in her daughter's disappearance to speak out if they have nothing to hide.

"Ayaw silang magsalita, bakit? Kung sila walang itinatago bakit hind sila magsasalita?" the beauty queen's mother Rose Camilon said, referring to suspect PMaj. Allan de Castro and his driver Jeffrey Magpantay.

"Sana kahit sinong magtanong sa kanila, sino kumausap sa kanila, kung wala talaga silang tinatago, 'O haharapin ko kayo, tanungin niyo ako.' Eh wala naman siyang sinasabi kahit ano,” she added.

The preliminary investigation into the disappearance of the younger Camilon continued on Wednesday at the Hall of Justice in Batangas City, where her camp and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Calabarzon were scheduled to submit their reply affidavit.

On January 9, Magpantay voluntarily submitted himself to the Balayan Municipal Police Station to make himself readily available in the investigation, authorities said.

The elder Camilon said she failed to speak to Magpantay when she went to the police station on January 10.

“Hindi naman siya kumausap, hindi naman din kami hinarap, ayaw makipag-usap,” she said.

She questioned why Magpantay and De Castro had yet to give any statement on what they know about her daughter's disappearance.

“Ewan sa kanila kung ano ang ano nila, kung ano ang meron sa kanila, bakit ayaw silang magpakita? Di ba kung wala ka namang talagang itinatago, o kahit sino puwede mong harapin, puwede kang magsalita kahit ano ang puwedeng itanong sa iyo,” she said.

The grieving mother said she dreamt of her daughter the night before she went to the fiscal’s office.

“Kagabi napanaginipan ko lang siya, umuwi siya sa bahay. Nasa bahay na siya... Ang sabi niya lang sa akin tanda ko, 'Ina nag-loan ako.' Yun ang tanda kong sinabi niya sa akin na normal na normal sa panaginip na nandoon na siya sa bahay," she said.

The family hopes that the investigation will eventually lead them to the younger Camilon.

“Ito ay patatlo na naming pagpunta dito... Lagi kong hinihiling na sana’y magkaroon ng kaliwanagan,” the beauty queen's mother said.

They are also determined to pursue the case against the suspects.

“Itutuloy ho ito, hindi ho pupuwede na hindi ito, dahil wala ho ang aming anak eh. Hindi pa ho namin siya nakikita, hindi namin alam, wala kaming alam,” the elder Camilon said.

Addressing De Castro, she added, “Lumabas siya, magsalita siya kahit kay Magpantay, yan ang kailangan nila. Yan ang kailangan nilang gawin.”

COP TAGGED IN CASE 'DOES NOT WANT PUBLICITY'

De Castro’s lawyer Ferdinand Benitez said that aside from the reply affidavit, a motion to inhibit the Batangas Provincial Prosecutor’s Office from the case was also filed.

Camilon’s camp wanted to transfer the case to the Regional Prosecutor’s Office as Magpantay’s lawyer used to work at the Batangas police office as an assistant city prosecutor.

“I don’t know if the Batangas Provincial Office will decide but it will lengthen the preliminary investigation for sure,” Benitez said.

He said his client was doing “well and good.”

But appearing in public is not an option for De Castro, his lawyer said.

“I think yung publicity, he does not really want publicity,” Benitez said.

De Castro is also concerned in finding Catherine, the lawyer said.

“I feel in our discussion that there is always a concern for a fellow human being, it’s always there,” he said.

The police official is angry that his name was dragged into the issue, Benitez added.

“Of course, medyo masama ang loob niya. But I think yun lang masasabi ko for that,” he said.

Benitez did not directly answer if De Castro was supposed to meet Catherine meet on the day she went missing in October.

“I don’t know, I don’t know,” he said.

De Castro’s camp will file a comment on the reply affidavit on January 22.