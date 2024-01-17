400 cities, municipalities submit forms for People’s Initiative to Comelec

Photo from Comelec chairman George Garcia

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has received signature forms for the People’s Initiative from about 400 cities and municipalities, according to chairman George Garcia.

These areas include Quezon City, Manila, Mandaue in Cebu, Quezon Province, Laguna, and Iloilo.



According to Garcia, their task at this point is ministerial, meaning they can only accept the signature forms and issue a certification upon receipt of these.



A petition for the People’s Initiative needs to be filed once they get the required number of signatures before the Comelec can get the process rolling. Garcia said anyone can file the petition.

Only then will Comelec have jurisdiction on the matter.

The poll body can then issue guidelines, give directives, and determine if there is sufficient form and substance. It can then also verify if the signatures are indeed signatures of registered voters.



Comelec can also check — motu proprio, or on its own — if people signed because they were coerced or if they received something in return. If this is the case, the signature will be disregarded.



A case may be brought to a court if a violation was committed in obtaining the signature such as the use of public funds.

The initiative is seeking to amend the 1987 Charter to authorize senators and congressmen to vote together in amending the Constitution.

SALCEDA: 'DIFFICULT' CAMPAIGN IN SOME DISTRICTS



Petitioners behind the People’s Initiative to amend the Constitution need signatures of the 3 percent of the total voting population per legislative district, and 12 percent of voters in the country.

But according to Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, House Ways and Means Committee chair, those behind the initiative are meeting difficulties in getting the required number of signatures.

"Malay mo di nila ma-reach yung 12 percent because I think at least 20 districts are proving to be difficult. Alam na alam ko eh."



Salceda claimed that in his home province, they have reached 20 percent, with 12.2 percent in the district of Cha-cha critic Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman.



"In Lagman's own district we have 12.2 percent despite his opposition," Salceda said.



Should the PI succeed, it would lead to the 24 votes of the Senate being overwhelmed by the over 300-man House should they amend the Charter.



Meanwhile, the Comelec denied claims that the poll body had been allocated P12 billion in additional funds in 2024 to mount a plebiscite for Charter change.

Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco reiterated in a televised briefing that it had asked Congress to reinstate the initial allocation of P17.4 billion for the conduct and supervision of elections, plebiscites, and referenda that was earlier slashed in the poll body’s budget.

But should Comelec be called to hold a nationwide plebiscite for Charter change, Laudiangco said the poll body would need at least P13 billion for that.