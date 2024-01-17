1.4 million family food packs on standby for calamities: DSWD

Fire victims line up for assistance from the Pasay City Social Welfare Development Department (PSWDD) inside the temporary evacuation area at the Timoteo Paez Elementary School on August 25, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has 1.4 million prepositioned family packs throughout the country as of January, which will be used for disaster response.

"This is in line po with the directive of the President himself... Kasi we cannot predict ang pagdating ng disaster," DSWD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group Diana Rose Cajipe said.

"At least when it strikes and nangailangan ng augmentation, the DSWD can release these goods," she added.

Cajipe said the family food packs are mostly prepositioned in island provinces and municipalities difficult to reach during calamities.

The family food packs were placed in government-owned warehouses.

“We have government owned warehouses and these are being used aside pa po doon sa coordination natin sa mga local government units na puwedeng paglagyan ng mga family food packs na ito,” she said.

The DSWD family food pack includes rice, canned goods, and sachets of coffee or cereal energy drink.

