MANILA — A graduate of the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman emerged as the sole passer of the December 2022 Real Estate Consultant Licensure Examination, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said Tuesday.

Out of 17 examinees, Ma. Dani Vi Patal Edrad of UP Diliman was the only one who passed both the written and revalida exam.

The results were released in two working days after the last day of examination.

FROM THE ARCHIVE