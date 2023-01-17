Sandra Cam attends a Senate hearing, Dec. 5, 2016. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Tuesday that former whistleblower and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Board Member Sandra Cam was no longer under police custody after a court junked murder charges filed against her.

“Si Sandra Cam ay napalaya na po nitong January 16 ganap na 10:50 ng gabi dahil sa pagka-dismiss ng kanyang kinakaharap na kaso," PNP Public Information Office chief Col. Redrico Maranan said in an interview.

"Siya ay na-escortan ng ating pulis patungo sa kanyang tirahan," he added.

(Sandra Cam was freed on January 16, at 10:50 in the evening after the cases against her were dismissed. Police escorted her to her home.)

Maranan declined to give more details on Cam's release, as these were not provided by the PNP Custodial Center.

This comes a day after reports that a Manila court junked the murder case against Cam, her son Marco Martin, and Nelson Cambaya.

The National Bureau of Investigation filed the murder case against Cam and her co-accused in 2020 in connection with the killing of former Masbate Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III.

Yuson, whose family clashed with Cam in the 2019 elections, was gunned down in Sampaloc, Manila in October that year. Cam denied involvement in the crime.

In a 56-page decision penned by Judge Dinnah Aguila Topacio, the court said Cam and her co-accused were acquitted "for failure of the prosecution to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt."

