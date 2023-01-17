MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said it is investigating if there were other members of the force linked to the police officer nabbed in an anti-drug operation this week.

Citing additional investigations, PNP Public Information Office chief Col. Red Maranan said that SSgt. Ed Dyson Banaag had only been assigned to the PNP Drug Enforcement Group on Jan. 4 but was not reporting to work until he was arrested Monday evening.

Maranan also told reporters that Banaag was in and out of the anti-drugs assignment, and had been previously posted at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) at the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

He added that the probe would seek officials who vetted or endorsed Banaag to the anti-drug assignment, and how he managed to comply with its requirements.



“Iyon ang ating gustong tingnan sapagkat kapag ang pulis ay napupunta sa tinatawag na special unit, meron iyang vetting na tinatawag, may complete background investigation para masigurado na malinis iyong pagkatao mo at ikaw ay karapat-dapat diyan sa specialized units ng PNP,” Maranan said.

The police official also noted that buy-bust operations were meticulous, time-consuming, and required sufficient planning.

He also reiterated PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr.'s warning to police officers involved in the illegal drug trade.

“Maliwanag naman ang sinabi ng ating Chief PNP. Ang ating mga kasamahan na hindi magbabago at patuloy na mag-e-engage sa sarili nila sa illegal drugs activities ay aming huhulihin, kakasuhan at ikukulong. Kasama nito ang pag-dismiss sa serbisyo sa lalong madaling panahon. So, ang pagkakahuli kay Banaag ay isa lamang patunay na tuloy-tuloy ang paglilinis sa aming hanay," Maranan said.

Banaag's arrest came a few weeks after hundreds of senior PNP officials tendered courtesy resignation in efforts to "cleanse" the force of those in the drug trade.

As of writing, about 18 senior officials have yet to file their resignations in response to a call made by Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. earlier this month.

