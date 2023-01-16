Members of the Manila Police District stand in formation during an inspection inside their headquarters in Manila on July 22, 2022. Photo by George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Only 18 Philippine National Police officials have yet to submit their courtesy resignations as part of the national police force's internal cleansing, the PNP spokesperson said Tuesday.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said 98 percent of PNP officers - a total of 935 officials out of 956 - have submitted their courtesy resignations as of Monday afternoon.

She said of the 18 officials who have yet to resign, 8 are already set to retire in a few days or weeks. She said the officers opted to wait for their retirement instead of handing in their resignations.

"Ito po ang dahilan kung bakit hindi na sila magsa-submit ng courtesy resignation (This is the reason why they will no longer submit their courtesy resignation)," she said in a TeleRadyo interview.

A 5-man committee is set to conduct an evaluation and assessment on all PNP colonels and generals.

Fajardo noted, however, that PNP officers who have retired can still face criminal charges if they are discovered to have links with narcotics syndicates.

Pensions of retired police officers faced with narcotics charges will be held in abeyance until the resolution of the cases.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government earlier urged hundreds of top-ranking police in the Philippines to resign as the government seeks to "cleanse" the corruption-tainted force of officers involved in the illegal drug trade.

Police officers have killed thousands of alleged drug dealers and users since mid-2016, but critics say the wealthy and powerful have been largely untouched.

It is not the first time such drastic measures have been used to clean up the Philippine police force.

Former president Fidel Ramos cracked down on police in the early 1990s, ordering all officers over 56 years of age or with more than 30 years of service to resign. The chief of the national police and nine other senior officers resigned as a result.

With Agence France-Presse