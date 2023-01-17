Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The magnitude 4.8 earthquake that shook parts of Luzon Tuesday damaged a school in its epicenter Vinzons, Camarines Norte, the town's mayor said.

In an interview with ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, Vinzons Mayor Eleanor Segundo said that 5 classrooms in Banocboc Elementary School were damaged following the quake that struck at 5:57 a.m. Tuesday.

"Five classrooms po ang maraming cracks. Mukhang hindi na po magagamit," she said.

Banocboc Elementary School had already suffered damage from a magnitude 5.3 quake that shook parts of Luzon and Visayas last December.

However, Segundo reported that no government buildings or facilities were damaged by the quake.

Vinzons also reported zero casualties following the temblor. Power supply in the town still continues to be normal, she added.

"Sa rapid assessment po namin so far, ok naman po kami awa ng Diyos," Segundo said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) tracked the epicenter of the earthquake at Tinaga Island in Vinzons, Camarines Norte.

The quake was also felt in parts of Metro Manila, including Marikina and Pasig Cities, to as far as San Roque, Northern Samar.