Likha ng Pinoy designer inirampa sa Amsterdam Diversity Fashion Week

AMSTERDAM - Pagtapak palang sa runway pinalakpakan agad ang mga modelong suot ang fashion collection ng Pinoy designer na si Arvin Quirante.

Agaw pansin ang pagrampa sa saliw ng tunog ng gong mula Mindanao. Kitang-kita rin ang social statement sa mga disenyo ni Quirante na pinamagatang ‘Siya:’ non-binary fashion collection.

"Siya" ang pamagat bilang pagkikilala ni Quirante sa kanyang pinanggalingan. Naging inspirasyon rin niya ang mga tradisyunal na kasuotang Pinoy gaya ng baro’t saya.

Gawa sa piña fabric, sustainable at circular din ang kanyang designs. Ang non-binary fashion ay pagkilala sa non-binary o may gender identity na hindi striktong babae o lalaki, pero iba rin ito sa transgender at bisexuals.

Buong pwersa naman ang mga kaibigan ni Quirante kasama na si Caselyn Francisco na dating ka-trabaho niya sa Miss Saigon.

“I’m extremely proud of him and hope to see more of his designs. But of course, I miss his singing because he is an absolutely amazing singer but to see him also, like to evolve and thrive with what he is doing right now, really I’m so proud,” sabi ni Caselyn Francisco, kaibigan at dating kasama ni Quirante sa Miss Saigon.

“It’s been a really astronomical rise for him from not being a designer until now. It’s really a big achievement,” sabi ni Nu Driz, kaibigan ni Quirante.

“Makikita mo sa pag suot ng models niya, tuwang-tuwang sila kasi nari-represent ng damit niya iyong mga non-binary people,” sabi ni Ruby Ann Antonio, kaibigan ni Quirante.

“I think this is a breakthrough for the Filipino community and LGBT for that matter, which is very timely and relevant because the show is entitled fashion diversity,” sabi ni Oliver Patino kaibigan ni Quirante.

Ang “Siya” luxury non-binary fashion collection ay final project ni Quirante sa Amsterdam Fashion Academy kung saan nagtapos siya at nakakuha highest honors.

“I’m happy with the result. I didn’t expect that it would be appreciated well. I’m also happy that my friends also showed up and they supported me,” sabi ni Quirante, Pinoy designer, luxury non-binary fashion.

Ang Diversity Amsterdam Fashion Week ay tinaguriang most diverse fashion runway sa Europe. Tampok dito ang mga modelo at designers na iba-ibang pinanggalingan, gender identity, may kapansanan, at iba pa.

Layon nitong maipakita sa mundo na ang fashion ay hindi lang para sa mapuputi, matatangkad, payat at kilalang designers.

