MANILA — Nearly 3,700 primary care centers in the country are offering COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, COVID-19 vaccination has been integrated in the primary healthcare services of the agency.

"Nung nag-umpisa po tayo mag-ramp up with our booster shots, marami na po sa local governments natin ay nag-decision... kung saan they integrated their COVID-19 vaccination with their primary care facilities," she said in a press briefing.

"Currently, we have 3,697 primary care facilities, which are offering already COVID-19 vaccine and part of their regular schedules," she added.

The health department earlier said COVID-19 vaccination would continue even without the extension of the state of calamity.

The laws specifically gave a validity of 1 year for the emergency use authority of vaccines after the lapse of the state of calamity.

As of Jan. 16, the Philippines has 11,844 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic, the country has logged over 4 million coronavirus infections, of which more than 65,00 people succumbed to the disease.

Latest DOH data also showed that over 73.8 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, some 21.2 million have received first boosters while nearly 3.8 million have gotten second boosters.

