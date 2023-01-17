Bomb maker arrested in North Cotabato: military

Government troops on Tuesday arrested an alleged terrorist in President Roxas, North Cotabato, the military said.

Troops from the 602nd Infantry Brigade under Col. Donald Gumiran and members of the President Roxas Municipal Police Station conducted an operation in Barangay Salat at dawn.

Jordan Akmad, also known as Jordan Kamad, was arrested in the operation, the military said in a press statement.

The military accused Akmad of being an a improvised explosive device maker and member of the Daulah Islamiyah-Hassan Group.

He has a standing warrant of arrest for murder and multiple frustrated murder.

Akmad was reportedly involved in the bombing of bus terminals in Davao City and Kabacan, Cotabato. He is also allegedly associated with Ali Akbar, the leader of the Al Khobar Group.