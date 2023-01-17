The Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Jan. 4, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Eight Filipino travelers from China who tested positive for COVID-19 have completed their isolation period, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

The patients, who were all unvaccinated, arrived in Manila from Dec. 27, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023.

"'Yung 8 ating na-identify as positive coming from China have finished their isolation periods already," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

Most of the patients, she said, were asymptomatic. Some had shown mild symptoms of COVID-19.

Based on the country's current COVID-19 protocols, patients are discharged from isolation if they are not exhibiting symptoms of the disease after 7 days.

The DOH has identified 89 passengers as close contacts of the 8 Filipino travelers.

"As to those close contacts of these 8 individuals, wala ng nag-develop further pa ng symptoms," Vergeire said. "Wala na rin tayong nakuhang positibong individual."

(As to those close contacts of these 8 individuals, no one developed further symptoms. No one else tested positive.)

Four of the 8 Filipino travelers were found to have been infected with omicron subvariants BF.7 and BA.5.2.

China has experienced a new wave of coronavirus infections after it ditched its zero-COVID-19 policy in December.

Courtesy of DOH