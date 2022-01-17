MAYNILA — Maglalaan ng P2 bilyon pondo ang pamahalaan ngayong 2022 para sa pagpapalawig ng bike lane network sa buong bansa, ayon sa Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Ayon kay Eldon Joshua Dionisio, executive assistant at planner ng Active Transport Team ng DOTr, una na rito ang paggawa ng mga mas ligtas na kalsada para sa mga nagbibisikleta.

“For this year's program, we broke it down into 5 components, first is the establishment of protected cycling lanes and paths, installation of various end-of-trip bicycle facilities, establishment of safe and accessible pedestrian walkways, improvement of our existing bicycle lanes, and establishment of proper public transport stops,” ami Dionisio.

Kabilang din sa mga isasagawang programa ngayong taon ang replacement at maintenance ng mga sirang bollard, at pagkukumpuni sa mga kalsada at pag-upgrade sa mga kasalukuyang bike lane.

“Marami po tayong bike lanes na pavement lang po na separated by pavement markings only. So those bike lanes, we will be upgrading to class II bike lanes with physical separators,” ani Dionisio.

“'Yong mga bike lanes naman po na Class II with physical separators at certain ad major corridors, we are planning to upgrade it into Class I bike lanes,” dagdag niya.

Maglalagay din umano ng “end-of-trip” facilities tulad ng bike rack, bike repair, at bike sheds. Bibili rin ng bike counting technology at palalawigin ang bike lane network sa Metro Manila, Metro Cebu at Metro Davao.

“We are currently expanding the Metro Manila bike lane network so we call it the east and south expansion of the Metro Manila bike lane network which are not covered po doon sa Bayanihan 2 bike lane network considering the lack of time and limited funds po provided,” sabi ni Dionisio.

Pinaplano rin ang pagpapatupad ng bike share system upang makatulong sa kasaluyang transport system sa mga metropolitan area.

Sa tala ng DOTr, umaabot na ngayon sa 497 kilometers (km) ang bike lane network sa buong bansa, 129.66 km dito ay nasa Metro Cebu, 54.74 km sa Metro Davao, at 312.12 km sa Metro Manila.

