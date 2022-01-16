MANILA - The Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection (LCSP) on Sunday said the implementation of the "no vaccination, no ride" policy is not absolute.

On their official Facebook post, the group of transportation lawyers pointed out that people who are advised not to get COVID-19 vaccines due to health conditions are exempted from the said policy.

Instead of a vaccination card, unvaccinated commuters in this category must present a medical certificate.

Another exemption to the Department of Transportation's "no vaccination, no ride' policy is for individuals traveling due to essential services, a certification that the ride is for an essential activity must be provided.

LCSP said it is also worried about the penalty that awaits drivers and operators once they violate the new policy - franchise removal.

The legal group also said that with thousands of commuters, there is no guarantee that everyone will be monitored.

Alongside the new transportation rules is the continued implementation of minimum health and safety protocols such as wearing of face mask and maintaining the 70-percent passenger capacity mandate.

