MANILA - The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Monday said it foiled a plan by alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa to escape the detention facility.

In a post on their Facebook page, the NBI said two of their officers got word on January 13 that Rolan "Kerwin" Espinosa and two other detainees were planning to escape the detention facility thru the hole of an exhaust fan at the ceiling.

On the same night, they immediately inspected the jail, where they saw a deformed exhaust fan, which when removed exposed a hole fit for a detainee to escape.

"In view of this incident, security measures at the jail has since been tightened with regular inspection of all jail facilities," NBi Officer-in-Charge Eric Distor said.

A Makati court in December junked one of the government's cases against alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa for failing to prove with sufficient evidence his alleged conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading.

A Department of Justice panel of prosecutors indicted Espinosa of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading back in August over his alleged illegal drug activities spanning various cities before he was arrested in 2016.

