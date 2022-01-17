MANILA — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Monday proposed the use of expressway toll booths as drive-thru facilities for COVID-19 booster shots.

Domagoso, also a presidential aspirant in this year's elections, said national government and private sector should consider using a number of toll booths in all expressways leading to and from Metro Manila as drive-thru booster shot facilities.

The Toll Regulatory Board, he said, can make the suggestion to private companies overseeing the toll booths.

"[Sa] lahat ng toll gate, puwedeng drive-thru 'yong isang lane," Domagoso said in a statement, adding that the move would help more people get booster shots.

(In every toll gate, one lane can be used as a drive thru for booster shots.)

Aside from accessibility, private companies also have the financial capacity to hire temporary vaccinators, Domagoso noted.

The local chief executive said he came up with the idea after seeing non-Manila residents line up for booster shots at different vaccination facilities in his city.

"Ibig sabihin, mayroong demand ang tao, gusto ng tao na magpa-booster," Domaogso said.

(This means there's a demand. People want to get booster shots.)

Also on Monday, the Manila city government opened its third drive-thru vaccination site, which would administer COVID-19 booster shots to public transport drivers.

The local government of Manila is also looking to use the newly rehabilitated Manila Zoo as a vaccination site for children once jabs for kids below 12-years old have been approved.

As of Jan. 16, the country has administered nearly 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as booster shots.