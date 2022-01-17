MANILA — The House of Representatives approved Monday on third and final reading a bill that expands the coverage of the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) program.

House Bill 10560, which amends the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, received 200 affirmative votes during the lower chamber's plenary session.

The bill aims to allow more underprivileged and academically competent students to enroll in private higher education institutions (HEIs) and technical-vocational institutions, and benefit from the TES through the voucher system.

"Ang expansion ng coverage ng Tertiary Education Subsidy ay isang hakbang upang gawing mas accessible sa mas maraming kabataang Pilipino ang edukasyon," said ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro.

(The expansion of the Tertiary Education Subsidy's coverage is a step in making education accessible for more young Filipinos.)

The measure states that all vouchers shall be used exclusively to help poor and academically competent students.

All TES beneficiaries shall continue to receive their subsidies until they have completed their post-secondary technical-vocational course or higher education degree program, provided that they maintained their grades and residency requirements, according to the bill.

The House also approved on third reading House Bill 10555.

The measure, which got 197 affirmative votes, mandates all private HEIs at the undergraduate level to waive college entrance exam fees for underprivileged graduating high school students and high school graduates belonging to the top 10 percent of the graduating class who are applying for college admission.

— Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

