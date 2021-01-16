PNP promotes over 25,000 police officers

More than 25,000 police officers from 17 regional offices have been promoted, the Philippine National Police said on Friday.

PNP chief Police General Debold Sinas conferred the promotion to 331 personnel stationed at PNP National Headquarters at Camp Crame, Quezon City, while similar ceremonies were held elsewhere.

Those promoted included 2,151 Police Commissioned Officers (PCO) and 23,386 Police Non-Commissioned Officers (PNCO) who passed the qualification standards for the 2020 Continuous and Regular Promotion Program, effective December 16 and December 29, 2020, respectively.

Last Thursday, Sinas also confirmed and administered the promotion of 15 police generals earlier approved by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The regular promotion program ensures a streamlined rank structure of the entire 220,00-strong police organization according to the staffing pattern approved by the National Police Commission.