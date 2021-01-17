Duterte's anti-women leadership remark 'deflates' gender equality campaign: Robredo

Vice President Leni Robredo speaks before the delegates at the 28th Canon Law Society of the Philippines (CLSP) National Convention, held at F1 Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Jay Ganzon, OVP Handout/file

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-women leadership remark "deflates" the fight for gender equality, Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday.

Duterte said Thursday that the country's highest elective post is "not for women" as he denied that his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio would seek to succeed him in 2022.

Robredo opposed Duterte's opinion, saying that countries with female leaders were among "best performing" nations during the pandemic.

"'Pag yung Pangulo nagsalita ng ganito, hindi siya nakakatulong. Nade-deflate niya yung kampanya, na ang tingin ko dapat responsibility niya rin na maging circumspect sa mga sinasabi niya kasi Pangulo siya, hindi siya ordinaryong tao," Robredo said in her weekly radio show.

(When the President speaks like this, he doesn't help, he deflates our campaign. I also think it's his responsibility to be circumspect in what he says because he's the President, he's not an ordinary person.)

"'Yung values na pinapaniwalaan natin ay yung respeto sa kababaihan ay mataas, dapat ginagalang yung mga kababaihan. Yung part ng kababaihan sa governance ay mahalaga."

(I believe there should be high respect for women, that they play an important part in governance.)

Robredo lamented how Duterte views women. "Hindi tayo sang-ayon dun. Napakababa ng pagtingin sa mga kababaihan, kaya nga nangyayari itong mga sinasabi niya."

(We don't agree with him. He views women as inferior, that's why he gives such statements.)

"Hindi lang naman ito kay Mayor Sara o sa akin, o kung sino pang mga kilalang women leaders. Pero sa lahat ng kababaihang mga Pilipino, lahat ng Pilipina, may epekto yung mababang pagtingin ng pinuno," she added.

(This is not just for Mayor Sara or for me, or for any other known women leaders. A leader's view that women are inferior has an effect on all Filipino women.)

Duterte made the remark after his daughter topped the list of preferred presidential candidates for the 2022 elections in a recent survey. Duterte-Carpio told her father that she does not intend to run for President.

Robredo ranked 5th in the same survey that Pulse Asia conducted late last year. In November, she said she has no plans of running for president in next year's elections, saying the presidency is a position one cannot plan for.