ALAMIN: Saan maaaring magpabakuna kontra COVID-19 sa QC?

MAYNILA - Naglabas ng inisyal na listahan ang Quezon City government ngayong araw ng Linggo kung saan maaaring magpabakuna laban sa COVID-19 kapag dumating na ang supply.

Ayon kay Mayor Joy Belmonte, target ng lokal na gobyerno na magkaroon ng 24 vaccination site bukod sa 3 pampublikong ospital sa lungsod --QC General Hospital, Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital and Novaliches District Hospital.

“Nagsimula na tayong magtalaga ng vaccination sites para handa na tayo oras na dumating ang bakuna. We have to plan ahead to assure our people that we are doing everything to make these vaccines available as soon as possible,” aniya.

Narito ang inisyal na listahan ng vaccination site sa lungsod:

Project 6 Tennis Court sa District 1

Batasan Hills National High School sa District 2

NGC Covered Court sa District 2

Aguinaldo Elementary School sa District 3

Dona Josefa Jara Martinez High School sa District 4

Diosdado Macapagal Elementary School sa District 4

Kaligayahan Activity Center sa District 5

Fairview Covered Court sa District 5

Emilio Jacinto Elementary School sa District 6

Culiat High School in District 6

Sumasailalim pa sa evaluation ng Department of Health ang mga naturang vaccination site, ayon kay Dr. Esperanza Arias, pinuno ng City Health Department.

“The vaccination site must have unidirectional workflow or one entry and one exit, comfort rooms and ample space for free movement of staff and observance of minimum health standards,” aniya.

Nakipagkasundo na ang lokal na gobyerno sa AstraZeneca para sa 1.1 milyong dose na supply ng COVID-19 vaccine na inaasahang darating sa ikatlong quarter ng taon.

