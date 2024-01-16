Water districts told to conserve, ensure water supply during El Niño

Residents of Barangay 165 in Pasay City stock up on delivered water from a mobile tanker on March 5, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Local Water Utilities Administration has instructed water districts in the country to prepare for the impact of El Niño, an official said Tuesday.

According to PAGASA, strong El Niño is expected to persist through January and may continue until April or May. El Niño is characterized by warmer sea surface temperatures and lower than average rainfall.

“Nagbigay na po tayo ng mga direktiba sa lahat ng water districts na kailangan magkaroon sila ng water supply inventory. Malalaman natin kung meron bang sapat na tubig sa kanilang mamamayan,” LWUA Administrator Vicente Homer Revil said in a televised briefing.

“There must be conservation measures that we have to always conduct, [at saka] information drives.”

Revil said water districts were instructed to minimize water wastage.

“Kumbaga ang magkakaroon ng leaks, o yung non-revenue water, ay no more than 20 percent. Direktiba din natin na magkaroon ng 10 percent conservation measures para sa paggamit ng tubig,” he said.

The agency is also strengthening its information campaign on water conservation through close coordination with local government units, schools, and socio-civic organizations, the official said.

“Meron tayong tinatawag na water conservation measures at ang gusto nating mangyari dito ay magkaroon pa ng mas maraming proyekto. Magkaroon ng infrastructure projects in response to the El Niño,

bigyan natin ng mas maraming tugon pa ito,” he added.

While government is prepared to ration water to households if needed, Revil says data shows that the country still has ample supply of water.

“Every week or two kami ay nagkikita kita sa liderato sa Malacanang kasama ang ibang sektor… talagang nakatutok posibleng epekto ng El Nino. Pero we still have enough supply of water,” he said.