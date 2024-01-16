South Korean company denies poor track record in elections

MANILA - A South Korean company, which is part of the joint venture considered as the lone bidder in the 2025 automated elections system, belied allegations that it performed poorly in the elections in other countries.

In a statement, Miru Systems Co. Ltd., said allegations of election failure against them are false.

Election watchdogs have expressed concern over Miru’s track record.

According to Democracy Watch Philippines, there were reported vote manipulation and fatal weaknesses in the technology.

Kontra Daya, meanwhile, cited complaints of voters.

Miru said Iraq and the Democratic Republic of Congo have been using their machines since 2018 and “have continued to show trust” in their technology.

“The Iraqi Prime Minister himself has mentioned that the most recent 2023 elections included a ‘notable success,’” the statement read.

Miru also cited the certification given by Congo’s Commission Electorale Nationale Independante (CENI) as it was supposedly satisfied with Miru’s equipment.

“Miru is committed to an efficient and honest electoral system, as we have done so in several countries all over the world including our home of South Korea since 2005,” Miru added.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) previously guaranteed that the joint venture will go through a rigorous process during the post qualification evaluation to make sure that it is competent in delivering the needs for the next polls.

“Everything will be considered by our SBAC as to veracity and truthfulness during the post qualification. No award yet at this point,” COMELEC Chairman George Garcia said.