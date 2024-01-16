SolGen reviewing plastic cards donation to LTO

MANILA - The Office of the Solicitor General is reviewing the legalities of plastic cards donation for the driver’s license made by a private group to the Land Transportation Office (LTO).



In a message to ABS-CBN News, Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said the OSG wants to ensure that the donation is in accordance with existing laws.



“The Office of the Solicitor General is carefully reviewing the legal aspect of the proposed donation of plastic cards for driver’s licenses by a private group to the Land Transportation Office to ensure that such donation will be in accordance with existing laws and will not affect the integrity of Philippine driver’s licenses,” Guevarra said.



LTO Chief Asec. Vigor Mendoza earlier said the agency will run out of plastic cards for driver’s licenses in about 2 weeks, even after the donation of 4 million plastic cards from a private group.



Mendoza said the agency expects a need of around 12 million cards this year.



The LTO said it is also finalizing the online process for driver’s license renewal.