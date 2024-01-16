QCPD eyeing legal action vs civilians suspected of spreading Ronaldo Valdez videos

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Quezon City Police District is looking at initiating legal action against civilians suspected of spreading videos related to the death of veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez.

According to Police Colonel Jean Fajardo, QCPD Police BGen. Rederico Maranan said they have already identified some civilians involved in the spread of the video.

"May na-identify na po sila na mga sibilyan na nag-upload nito sa social media at papanagutin po natin sila dahil obviously ito ay violation ng privacy ng pamilya," Fajardo told Teleradyo Serbisyo on Tuesday.

Fajardo said investigation into the incident is ongoing, and while the initial purpose of taking videos of the scene is part of their protocol, there is obviously a lapse in the process.

"May kakahinatnan po ang imbestigasyon natin, at kakasuhan natin at paparusahan kung sino man po ang may kasalanan dito," she also said.

"Hindi po natatapos sa public apology ang ginagawa ng QCPD," Fajardo said.

Five police officers involved in the investigation will face administrative charges, including neglect of duty, grave misconduct, and violation of the cybercrime law, the QCPD earlier said.

Maranan also personally called actor Janno Gibbs after his press conference on Monday to formally apologize.