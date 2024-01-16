Protesting jeepney operators, drivers defy police orders to disperse

Traffic is stalled on Quezon Avenue near the Welcome Rotonda between Quezon City and Manila as the jeepney drivers' protest is blocked by police from proceeding to Mendiola on January 16, 2024. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The protest organized by Manibela and Piston initially scheduled to end at 3 p.m. extended by an hour due to negotiations with Piston President Mody Floranda and the police.

Despite the agreed time, protesters refused to leave, causing traffic congestion on Espana from D. Tuazon to Blumentritt.

At 4:30 p.m., police attempted to disperse the crowd, leading to confrontations as protesters pushed through the barricade. Additional Philippine National Police personnel arrived for reinforcement.

Undeterred, the group persisted with their program, insisting that nobody would leave. By 8 p.m., the program continued with speakers from Bayan Muna and League of Filipino supporting the drivers' cause.

As of 8:30 p.m., the westbound lane of Quezon Avenue to España remained closed to motorists, with only the bicycle lane accessible.