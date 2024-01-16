PH, Canada to ink MOU on defense cooperation: Teodoro

The Commission on Appointments confirms the selection of Gilberto "Gibo" Teodoro Jr. as secretary of the Department of National Defense in Pasay City on September 13, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- The Philippines and Canada are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on defense cooperation, which aims to boost Manila's capabilities in addressing regional challenges.

This, according to Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., who expressed his optimism that the MOU will be signed "very soon."

"Increased defense cooperation between countries, like the MOUs we have with other countries… They support our stand with the Arbitral Award and they support our stand in the West Philippine Sea," the defense chief told reporters in a chance interview at a cybersecurity event in Makati City on Tuesday.



"There will be [formal signings and agreements]. I hope soon, I can't give a timeline for it, but hopefully soon. Very soon," he added.



Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Hartman noted that cybersecurity "would be an area where there would be potential cooperation" between the two countries.



"That would be a facilitative form of mechanism to allow us to go about potential opportunities in the realm of cyber from a military-to-military perspective, but I think one of the points we really want to emphasize is to go much beyond that," Hartman said.

"Everybody is equally vulnerable. First and foremost, nations and states will defend their government networks, and that is something that we continuously do. But really, the area where many of our societies remain most vulnerable would be on the civilian side. So, again, the disinformation and misinformation are areas that really, from a broad nation-state perspective, are real existential threats to our democracy," he added.



He continued: "The threat is pervasive and global. Canada is a stalwart friend and partner of the Philippines, so we want to be able to work with our friends and partners to augment and enhance the Philippines' capacity to protect its people, its citizenry and itself."



Teodoro said the defense pact is already "in the works with the DFA [Department of Foreign Affairs] and with us [Department of National Defense]."



The Philippines has also begun negotiations for a defense deal with Japan—the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA). Teodoro hopes Manila and Tokyo will sign the RAA this year.



"Also, the RAA with Japan, hopefully soon. Within the first quarter sana," he said.



The RAA is similar to the Philippines' Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States and the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA) with Australia.



At present, Japan has an existing RAA with Australia and the United Kingdom.

