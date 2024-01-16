Imee warns against 'slippery slope' of charter change

Sen. Imee Marcos. Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB

MANILA — Sen. Imee Marcos on Tuesday warned that Resolution of Both Houses of Congress No. 6, which seeks to amend 3 economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution, could open the door to more amendments than Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri is proposing.

Marcos, sister of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., said deliberations can pave the way for the entry of political amendments in the Charter, saying that Congress is on "a slippery slope."

She said: “[P]ag binuksan ang Saligang Batas, hindi mo mapagbabawalan na maghain ng kung ano-ano pang probisyon na wala nang kinalaman sa economic provisions,” she said.

“Congress is a slippery slope, ika nga. Dahil baka mabuklat pati political," she added.

'LEGISLATION CAN OPEN ECONOMY UP TO FOREIGNERS'

While she repeatedly said that she supports Zubiri’s filing of RBH6 and his steadfast defense of the Senate as an institution, Marcos stressed that Congress can actually improve the economic atmosphere in the Philippines by simply introducing new laws.

Among those she cited is the Public Services Act, which can be improved.

Marcos also belittled her colleagues’ interest in opening up the advertising industry.

“Ganun ba kaimportante yung advertising? At ang nakakatakot dyan baka pakialaman na yung media ng sangkatutak na dayuhan. I don’t think may impact yan masyado sa job generation, yung advertising... Sa palagay mo may impact yan sa presyo ng bigas? Parang wala namang gaano,” Marcos said.

'CONSTITUTION NOT THE PROBLEM'

Marcos also said that systemic issues like poor infrastructure are a bigger factor in enticing investors into the country.

“Katagal-tagal kong chairman ng (Senate Committee on) Economic Affairs, araw-araw ko halos kausap ang ating foreign investors... Wala naman silang idinaing sa ating Constitution," she said.

"Hindi raw sila makapag-invest sa Pilipinas dahil bulok ang infrastructure, labis-labis ang red tape at magulo. All of those things that we have heard before," Marcos pointed out.

'SIGNATURE DRIVE TO CONTINUE'

Lawyer Aris Gana of the Gana Atienza Avisado Law Offices, which placed a TV ad criticizing the 1987 Constitution, confirmed to ABS-CBN News that they will continue their move despite the filing of Resolution of Both Houses No. 6.

"The PI (people’s initiative) will go on. We don’t know what will happen yet with the Senate bill. That is just another option. Whether or not it will succeed, we will know in the coming days," Gana said in a text message.

"Sayang naman ang momentum ng PI if we stop and nothing happens in the Senate," he also said.