Herbosa says COVID cases decline, deadly variants likely 'extinct'

MANILA — Cases of COVID-19 are on a declining trend, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said Tuesday that current cases are 4 percent lower compared to the numbers from the previous reporting period.

However, as of writing, the DOH has yet to release updated figures on new infections. In its website, latest data as of January 8 indicates 502 new cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to more than 4.1 million since the pandemic broke out.

“Ang magandang balita, walang masyadong naospital. 21 percent ang hospitalization at only 16 percent sa ICU. So itong mga na-co-confine may ibang sakit, may co-morbidity. So karamihan ng may COVID, naka-experience lang ng acute respiratory infection so may sipon, sore throat, ubo, and after 2 to 3 days ay okay na,” he said.

Herbosa said that because of milder clinical manifestations of the disease, it seems the coronavirus has become more like the common virus causing cough and colds.

“So mukhang extinct na ‘yung dating Alpha, Delta – ‘yung mga nakamamatay na variants. Mukhang naging extinct at nawala na. So walang dapat ipangamba ang ating mga kababayan. Pero gano’n pa rin, kung ikaw ay may respiratory symptoms, ‘wag na pumasok sa eskwela o opisina at mamalagi sa bahay.”

But Health Usec. Eric Tayag also reminded the public that the same is not the case in other parts of the world where infections seems to be rising due to the cold weather.

“Ang WHO (World Health Organization) ay patuloy na nagbibigay ng announcement tungkol sa pagkalat ng JN.1. Na-ireport na yan dito sa bansa at kami ay naghihintay ng bagong resulta from Philippine Genome Center. Ito ay kailangan bantayan din natin gaya sa ibang bansa.”

In December, the DOH announced the detection of samples infected by the globally dominant JN.1 variant. Collected samples date as far back as November 16.

COVID vaccines by 2nd quarter of 2024

Despite the closure of the COVAX facility, which managed the global supply of vaccines during the pandemic, the DOH said XBB-specific vaccines are expected to arrive in the country by the second quarter of the year through the Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunization (GAVI).

“May offer pa rin idinaan through the Taiwanese government. So this process is ongoing. Ang hinihingi ko ay 500,000 doses muna kasi ang recommendation ng WHO ay ibigay sa immunocompromised and elderly,” Herbosa said.

Herbosa added that those who have completed the recommended primary dose and booster shots and are considered healthy do not need the XBB-specific vaccines.